Steve Sarkisian among CBS Sports’ coaches under the most pressure in 2023

Heading into the 2023 college football season, Texas has their most talented roster in over a decade.

The expectations for the Longhorns to compete for a Big 12 title in 2023 couldn’t be higher. While they may need another year before becoming a legitimate College Football Playoff contender, there’s no reason Texas shouldn’t be the favorite to win the conference this season.

Steve Sarkisian landed one of the top recruiting classes in the country along with several immediate impact transfers this offseason. Now he must produce results.

CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee listed Sarkisian as one of seven college football coaches under the most pressure entering the 2023 season.

The joke “Texas is back” has been around since the Longhorns lost the 2009 national title to Alabama, but Sarkisian gave fans hope after an 8-5 season, transfer portal success and an offense that should be one of the best in the conference — or even the nation — in 2023 under redshirt sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers. He has to build off of that success and contend for the Big 12 title. They’ll take a step up to the SEC in 2024, so this season will show if Sarkisian is ready for one of the biggest challenges in Texas’ storied history. – Barrett Sallee

Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M), Ryan Day (Ohio State), Billy Napier (Florida), Mario Cristobal (Miami), Neal Brown (West Virginia), and Brent Venables (Oklahoma) were also included on Sallee’s list.

