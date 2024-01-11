Steve Sarkisian as Alabama's next coach? What insiders are saying about odds Texas football coach leaves.

Nick Saban is retiring from coaching after winning seven national championships, the most in college football history. Six of those titles came in the BCS and CFP eras with Alabama after arriving in Tuscaloosa in 2007.

Now that the 72-year-old is stepping away, fans of the Crimson Tide and other top programs are left to wonder if their team's current coach will take on the challenge of following Saban.

Several former assistants of Saban at Alabama have been named by commentators since the Saban news broke, including Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian. But insiders are split on whether the Longhorns' leader would leave Austin.

Steve Sarkisian is Alabama's top candidate, Joel Klatt says. But does he go?

On his podcast, Fox Sports' Joel Klatt listed Sarkisian as the top candidate. Sarkisian was hired by Saban as an analyst following Sarkisian's dismissal from USC due to alcohol abuse. After a short stint with the Atlanta Falcons, Sarkisian returned as Alabama's offensive coordinator before being hired by Texas.

Klatt said Sarkisian was offered another job the year before Texas hired him and that Saban dissuaded Sarkisian from pursuing it.

"I think you're going to be great here after I leave," Klatt said Saban told Sarkisian.

Klatt went on to to say Saban intended to pass on the torch to Sarkisian but probably had no reservations about Sarkisian taking over the Longhorns once that offer was made. But he believes the seed was planted in his mind.

"At some point in the last few years, Steve Sarkisian has envisioned himself as the Alabama head coach after Nick Saban," Klatt said.

Ultimately, Klatt doesn't believe Sarkisian would take the offer.

"I don't think money is going to be a factor in all of this. Everything, at least in my estimation, is going to be about willingness," Klatt said. "So, the first call goes to Sarkisan (and) I think Steve's going to turn it down."

Paul Finebaum asks Bruce Feldman about Sark going to Bama

Speaking on the Paul Finebaum Show, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman said Sarkisian impressed Alabama during his time as an assistant and when he led Texas to a win on their home turf this past season.

Finebaum followed up later in the show, asking about the likelihood of Sarkisian leaving Texas.

"It's hard to say," Feldman said. "You don't want the shadow of Nick Saban, I think that's just a big thing."

He continued to say it would be possible for Sarkisian to win a national championship with either program. The pressure of doing that at Alabama after what he's built at Texas might be too much, Feldman said.

"I just think it's going to take a very special, competitive person to want to say, 'right, I'm going to leave what I have' and then jump into the middle of the biggest spotlight you can imagine if you're a football coach," Feldman said.

Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger say odds are low Steve Sarkisian becomes Alabama coach

On a Yahoo! Sports podcast, insiders Pat Forde, Ross Dellenger, and Dan Wetzel debated the question, noting how well respected Sarkisian is in Tuscaloosa.

"I'm not sure you leave Texas for Alabama when you can do everything you want at Texas," Forde said.

Forde gave 33% odds of Sarkisan becoming Alabama's next coach, whereas Dellenger went 25%.

American-Statesman sports columnists Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls make the case for Sarkisian to stay with Texas football

Our insiders have followed Sarkisian closely ever since he arrived in Austin. After winning the first Big 12 championship since 2009 and reaching the CFP for the first time, both Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls agree that Texas is where he should remain.

"I think Sark likes Austin," Bohls said. "I think he's building something. I think he would probably prefer reshaping and rebuilding this Texas program back from, I wouldn't call the ashes, but they haven't been relevant in a while, rather than follow a GOAT and a legend in Nick Saban."

