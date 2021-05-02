Steve Sabol enshrined as member of Pro Football Hall of Fame
NFL Films legend Steve Sabol is enshrined as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Kevin Porter Jr. was seen on video with teammate Sterling Brown after Brown was reportedly attacked outside of a Miami strip club earlier this month.
LaMelo Ball is ready to help the Hornets get to the playoffs.
Tom Brady showed up in a suit to the Kentucky Derby.
The Steelers made a puzzling trade in the fifth round.
A reported undrafted free agent addition by Washington put together an all-time performance for Buffalo in 2020.
Georgia Tech punter and Ray Guy Award winner Pressley Harvin III had a long wait during the NFL Draft, but it paid off
The Dallas Cowboys had one of the 2021 NFL draft's biggest reaches when they selected cornerback Nahshon Wright with the 99th pick.
Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors) with a deep 3 vs the Denver Nuggets, 04/29/2021
Washington has added another defensive end to the roster, one that some see as a steal.
Free agent cornerback Richard Sherman may be heading back to Seattle. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters today that he has talked to Sherman “quite a few times” this offseason about the possibility of Sherman signing with the Seahawks. Sherman has said he thought he’d sign with someone after the draft, so with the draft [more]
Just one day before the NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos acquired quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick. By trading for Bridgewater, quarterback Drew Lock now faces competition for the starting job and the trade gives the Broncos security in case a viable quarterback option is no longer [more]
The Patriots waited until the last round to add a pass catcher.
Eric Stokes. Josh Myers. Amari Rodgers. This is a draft class that Aaron Rodgers – and any Packers fan – should approve of so far.
Ryan Pace said he felt fortunate to be able to draft offensive lineman Jenkins on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.
Portland is not going to trade Lillard unless he demands it, but the Knicks are watching just in case.
Robert Griffin III doesn't think his former Washington teammate will be thrilled with Minnesota's second-round pick of Texas A&M's Kellen Mond.
With 11 picks in the draft, the Eagles can address a slew of needs following their 4-11-1 season. The first of those is likely to be at receiver, as Philadelphia released Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson. Jalen Reagor, last year’s first-round selection, showed flashes of promise but was sidelined after thumb surgery; he will likely [more]
Though they were teammates for four seasons, Robert Griffin III had some sharp comments against Kirk Cousins, who is now the Vikings quarterback.
Cleveland chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta on the Browns landing Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: 'Sometimes the board falls your way'
Here's a collection of grades for Teven Jenkins from various outlets and everyone agrees that the Bears got another steal!