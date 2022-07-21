Steve Reed: Miles Bridges faces up to 11 years, 8 months in prison
Steve Reed: According to the LA District Attorney’s office, Miles Bridges faces up to 11 years, 8 months in prison if convicted of the current domestic violence charges against him.
Source: Twitter
