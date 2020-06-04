Steve Raible shares his all-time favorite call as voice of the Seahawks

Steve Raible's career arc is incredible.

The Seahawks selected him in the second round of the 1976 NFL Draft out of Georgia Tech. Raible, a 6-2 receiver, spent six years playing in Seattle from 1976-81. He caught 68 passes for 1,017 yards and three touchdowns in 84 career games.

In 1982, he was approached by Pete Gross, the original voice of the Seahawks, about joining the broadcast booth as his color guy. Raible accepted, retired from football and immediately hopped into the broadcast booth.

That in and of itself isn't completely out of the ordinary. Lots of former athletes become TV or radio analysts. Raible had gotten reps with local Seattle radio and TV stations that helped prepare him for the opportunity.

But 22 years later in 2004, Raible made the jump from color to play-by-play, a move seldom (if ever) seen from former athletes. He thrived in the role and remains the current voice of the Seahawks. Including his time as a player, 2020 will be Raible's 44th year with the organization. Forty four.

Raible was kind enough to share the details of his story as the latest guest on the Talkin' Seahawks Podcast. During the conversation, Raible discussed how broadcasting legend Verne Lundquist aided his transition to play-by-play, the origin of his famous "holy catfish" call and the pain of losing Super Bowl XL to the Steelers.

He also shared his memories of calling the Seahawks first ever Super Bowl win over the Broncos in January of 2014. The end of that 43-8 beatdown at MetLife Stadium provided Raible with the stage to make his favorite call of his entire career.

With just seconds left on the clock, Raible captured the moment perfectly, saying "12s, bringing the trophy home, your Seahawks are Super Bowl champions."

"That's the most fun call I've ever had. It wasn't a play, but it was the exclamation to that night," Raible said. "That was the moment we could all celebrate and boy we sure did."

Story continues

Raible is part of an incredible legacy of Seattle sports broadcasters that includes fellow legends like the late Dave Niehaus, Bob Rondo, Kevin Calabro, Rick Rizzs and others. Hearing him discuss his pride in the Emerald City is something that makes him so endearing to all Seattle natives.

Head here to listen to the full conversation and to catch up on past episodes of the Talkin Seahawks Podcast.

Steve Raible shares his all-time favorite call as voice of the Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest