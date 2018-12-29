Steve Phillips reading between the lines on Bryce Harper's suitors will encourage White Sox fans

Dan Santaromita
NBC Sports Chicago
Former Mets GM Steve Phillips tweeted out some of his thoughts on Bryce Harper's suitors

Steve Phillips reading between the lines on Bryce Harper's suitors will encourage White Sox fans originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Everyone is trying to read between the lines and figure out where Bryce Harper and Manny Machado will be signing.

As far as Harper goes, former Mets GM Steve Phillips tweeted out some of his thoughts on the outfielder's suitors. It's a wild ride with an ending White Sox fans will like.

Phillips isn't saying the White Sox are the favorites for Harper and he isn't saying he expects them to sign him. Still, for White Sox fans looking for any bread crumb of information or a reason to be optimistic, this is probably as good as it's going to get until after the New Year.

There is no end in sight for the Harper saga and with agent Scott Boras involved, this could take a while. Things can and likely will change for the teams involved, but as things stand, Phillips makes about as good of a pro-White Sox argument as there is.

 

