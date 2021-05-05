Steve Phelps: Next Gen fulfills promise made to fans
Listen in as NASCAR President Steve Phelps speaks about the NASCAR Next Gen car and the fulfillment of a promise to fans to put 'stock' back in stock car.
Listen in as NASCAR President Steve Phelps speaks about the NASCAR Next Gen car and the fulfillment of a promise to fans to put 'stock' back in stock car.
Over a year and a half after its first on-track test, the NASCAR Next Gen car was officially unveiled to the public Wednesday.
The car will replace the current Cup Series car ahead of the 2022 season and is designed to be more affordable for team owners.
Watch the moment that NASCAR unveiled the NASCAR Next Gen car to the world in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Scott is the only Black driver to win a race at NASCAR's top level. And that win in 1964 was not without controversy.
For projects that either originate or roll through the garage doors at the NASCAR Research & Development Center, safety remains an essential priority in every phase of development. The case of the Next Gen car, built from the ground up for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series, is no different. From more durable composite bodies, to […]
Before NASCAR Cup Series stars honor racing history for Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway, they‘ll look toward the future in Wednesday night‘s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race by competing virtually in the NASCAR Next Gen car (8 p.m. ET, FS1). Drivers and fans will get a first look at NASCAR‘s new car, which will […]
NASCAR.com sits down with John Probst, NASCAR’s senior vice president of racing innovation, to discuss the new features of the Next Gen car.
NASCAR is unveiling its car of the future today in Charlotte and promising big changes.
No. 13 seed Elise Mertens rallied from a break down in each of the final two sets to eliminate No. 3 seed Simona Halep 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 and advance to the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open on Tuesday. Mertens, of Belgium, needed two hours and 34 minutes to defeat the Romanian on the clay courts of Spain. It was Mertens' second win in six attempts against Halep and her first on clay.
Full list of parts suppliers and vendors producing parts and components for the Next Gen car that will debut in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series: RELATED: Next Gen car unveiled | Next Gen project timeline Supplier Component Aero Tec Laboratories, Inc. Fuel cell bladder AP Racing Limited Brakes Bald Spot Sports Foam (bumper, door) BBS […]
Aaron Rodgers' future with the Packers is unclear, which means it's hard to assess the fantasy value of other elite options in Green Bay. See how the news impacted our 10-round mock.
Yahoo Sports had it 115-112 for Ruiz, who won for the first time since that magical night in New York nearly two years ago when he stopped Joshua in a massive upset to claim the IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles.
It has certainly been a year of sporting contrasts for American businessman Joel Glazer. In February, he was in celebratory mood, raising the Vince Lombardi trophy as his NFL team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, led by veteran quarterback Tom Brady. Three months later, Glazer's Premier League soccer team, Manchester United, had to call off their match against rivals Liverpool following violent protests against the American's ownership of the club.
Merab Dvalishvili is riding a six-fight winning streak and wants to keep his momentum going against a big name.
The Texans may have signaled they don't expect to have Deshaun Watson around much longer.
The storming of Old Trafford crystalized 16 years of disconnect between Manchester United fans and its distant ownership. While choosing not to engage with the supporters who are the lifeblood of any club, the Glazer family can't have avoided seeing the levels of rage against them on Sunday. Not when it led to the unprecedented postponement of an English Premier League game due to fan unrest, especially one of the biggest matches of the season between United and Liverpool.
Jiri Prochazka was the big winner when the UFC Vegas 25 bonuses were announced following Saturday night's fights at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Not only did Prochazka win his main event bout opposite Dominick Reyes, earning a light heavyweight title shot, he also won $100,000 in bonus money. Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka The UFC Vegas 25 main event lasted less than 10 minutes, but it was packed with action. Yes, Prochazka got the victory with a stunning combination of elbows that ended with a spinning back elbow knockout, but that's not to discount Dominick Reyes's performance. Reyes had several moments throughout the fight that he stunned Prochazka, marking up the Czech fighter's face, and nearly finishing him with a guillotine choke. It's just that Prochazka wasn't to be denied, his creativity shining in the Octagon. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Fight of the Night – Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Jiri Prochazka Prochazka is a former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion, but it is his back-to-back knockouts of former title contenders Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir that put him next up for a shot at the UFC belt. Though he was rocked several times from punch combinations and another time from a brutal upkick, Prochazka kept plowing forward. After backing Reyes up to the fence, he unloaded with several elbows, culminating in a cutting right elbow that set up the spinning back elbow knockout. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Giga Chikadze Featherweight Giga Chikadze has been stellar in his run up the UFC's 145-pound division, but scored his most impressive victory on Saturday night when he stopped Cub Swanson. It only took him 1:03 to find Swanson's liver with his patented Giga Kick. Though he had to follow up with a few punches to force the referee to stop the fight, the fight was really over when Chikadze landed the liver kick, which sent Swanson to his knees. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Giga Chikadze (Photos courtesy of UFC) Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC Vegas 25 bonuses Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Giga Chikadze
Donald Cerrone doesn't blame Diego Sanchez for their UFC on ESPN 24 bout falling apart.
Rory McIlroy on the Premier Golf League that would threaten the PGA Tour and European Tour: "I don't see why anyone would be for it."
The Athletic's Michael Lombardi claims the 49ers wanted Mac Jones before caving to pressure and drafting Trey Lance.