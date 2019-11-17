Steve Phelps encouraged by positive signs at end of first season as NASCAR President

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — NASCAR President Steve Phelps said Sunday that he has been encouraged by positive signs regarding the growth of stock-car racing as he provided updates for its future.

Phelps’ remarks came in the annual NASCAR State of the Sport address Sunday morning at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The 1.5-mile track will host the season-ending Ford EcoBoost 400 later Sunday (3 p.m. ET, NBC, MRN, SiriusXM) to decide the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Phelps addressed several topics and recapped the 2019 season — his initial full campaign as NASCAR President — in the media availability, his first since a nearly hourlong roundtable with reporters in NASCAR’s Daytona Beach headquarters in July. He has held the role since September 2018.

Phelps indicated that the Next-Gen car remains on schedule for a 2021 debut and that another test of the prototype is scheduled in “a couple of weeks,” and hinting that “we are going to put the stock back in stock car.”

Phelps also indicated the potential of changes to the Cup Series rules package for 2020, saying that lower downforce was a possibility to enhance competition on the circuit’s shorter venues.

He also confirmed that some sort of electrification component will be a part of the 2021 engine package, though the sound of car won’t be drastically different. “We will not have a new OEM (manufacturer) unless we change our engine,” Phelps said, noting that the sanctioning body was in talks to add another automaker to the current three of Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota.

On the formation of the 2021 NASCAR schedule, Phelps said he anticipates delivery of the new Cup Series slate ahead of an April 1 deadline. He said that the executive and competition team will weigh three factors, targeting venues with competitive racing, full grandstands and what the market looks like and if it’s a new market.

