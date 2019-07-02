Steve Pearce suffers a setback, recalled from rehab stint originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Steve Pearce was supposedly close to returning to the Boston Red Sox. However, it appears that his rehab will be delayed once again.

Pearce has missed time in his recent Triple-A stint with the Pawtucket Red Sox and the big-league Sox have decided to recall him from his rehab assignment, as the team confirmed in a recent press release.

It had initially been reported that Pearce, who has been dealing with a low back strain, may try to rejoin the Red Sox as soon as this week in the series against the Toronto Blue Jays. But that will not be the case. He will stay on the IL, where he has been since June 1.

Pearce is in the midst of a frustrating campaign, as he has only been able to hit .180 with a homer this season. It's a far cry from his World Series MVP form and the ideal platoon-mate he proved to be with Mitch Moreland last year. And the injury woes have only compounded his inability to produce.

With Pearce still on the shelf, the Red Sox will continue to use Michael Chavis as the team's primary first baseman. Chavis has hit well for the team -- batting .261 with 14 homers -- but he has committed four errors in 29 games at first base. He will continue on as the everyday player at first with Pearce and Moreland out.

