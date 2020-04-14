Steve Pearce adamantly defends Red Sox over sign-stealing allegations

Major League Baseball still hasn't released the findings of its investigation into the 2018 Boston Red Sox for alleged sign-stealing.

But Steve Pearce is among many from that 2018 team who isn't holding his breath.

The former Red Sox first baseman and 2018 World Series MVP denied the Red Sox illegally used video to steal signs in 2018, even calling the allegations a "joke."

"That's such a joke to us," Pearce told WEEI's Mike Mutnansky on Monday night while "officially" announcing his retirement from baseball. "When it came out we were all kind of joking about it.

"We just want this to pass us. We won (the 2018 World Series) fair and square. Whatever they accused us of, we were all kind of like, 'I can't believe this is even an issue.' Once the report comes out we're all going to be free."

MLB' strict discipline of the Houston Astros for their sign-stealing scheme led to the firings of general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch.

But Pearce joins J.D. Martinez, Andrew Benintendi and several other 2018 Red Sox who believe they're innocent -- and aren't pleased about also being branded as cheaters.

"You don't like it, especially that we were the champions and individually I have that (MVP) award," Pearce said. " ... We had the perfect team and great camaraderie with everybody and then this gets thrown out here. We're just like, 'What the heck?' "

It's still possible the Red Sox could face some form of discipline, and at the very least, we'll learn the fate of former Boston manager Alex Cora, who reportedly played a primary role in the Astros' illegal operation.

Until MLB releases its findings, though -- the latest deadline was April 15, but that's been a moving target -- the Red Sox will continue to maintain innocence.

