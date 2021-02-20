Steve Nguyen faceplants LFA 100 opponent, hammerfists unconscious body

Steven Nguyen entered LFA 100 having not fought since a brutal knockout loss on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2019.

Friday, there was another brutal knockout in his fight. However, this time, Nguyen (7-1) wasn’t on the receiving end of the punishment. Nguyen knocked out opponent Jorge Juarez 30 seconds into their fight.

The finishing sequence began when Juarez (5-3) threw a left hook, which whiffed. Nguyen countered with a hard right hand that faceplanted Juarez. From there, Nguyen landed a Dan Henderson-esque follow-up hammerfist, but the damage had already been done.

The finish was Nguyen’s sixth in seven professional victories. He recently made the switch to Fortis MMA and is training under esteemed coach Sayif Saud.

LFA 100 took place Friday at Hartman Arena in Park City, Kan. The main card streamed on UFC Fight Pass after prelims on Facebook.