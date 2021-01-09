Steve Nash has texted with Kyrie Irving, whose status for Sunday's Nets game is unknown

Kyrie Irving passes vs Wizards

Nets guard Kyrie Irving missed the team's game on Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers and did not travel for Friday's game on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies due to personal reasons.

Head coach Steve Nash told reporters on Friday that he has texted with Irving and would like to keep the details of that conversation private.

"I'm just going to keep it between us," Nash said.

Nash would go on to say that Irving's status for Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder is to be determined.