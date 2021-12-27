Steve Nash provides update on when Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving could return

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant blue jerseys close up

The Nets are starting to get some players back from health and safety protocols, including James Harden.

It also looks like they could have another superstar back by the end of the week.

Steve Nash told reporters on Monday that Kevin Durant has a "good chance" to be activated when Brooklyn gets back to the east coast later this week. The Nets take on the Philadelphia 76ers in Brooklyn on Thursday night.

Durant was putting up his usual MVP-type numbers before entering protocols, leading the NBA with 29.7 points per game on 52.3 percent shooting. He also was averaging 7.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

The Nets also expect to have LaMarcus Aldridge return later this week, as well. Aldridge averaged 14.0 points on 57.3 percent shooting before being put into protocols on Dec. 14.

Nash did tell reporters, however, that the timetable for Kyrie Irving is a bit longer - he'll need a week or two once he's out of protocols to revamp and get back into basketball shape. Irving entered protocols on Dec. 18, one day after it was announced that the Nets were bringing him back as a part-time player.