Steve Nash humorously praises Warriors' Steph Curry amid 3-point record hunt

Nash drops joke while praising Curry amid 3-point record hunt

Just about everyone in the basketball world and beyond is talking about Warriors star Steph Curry being on the verge of making history.

Two-time NBA MVP and current Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash was asked about his thoughts on Curry closing in on Ray Allen as the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made.

And Nash had some fun with his response.

“When I first started playing against [Curry] there might have been a little bit of big-brother-little-brother where I felt like I had the upper hand,” Nash told reporters before the Nets-Houston Rockets game on Wednesday. “And by the time I was going out of the league, it was like I had no business being on the court with him.”

Curry’s six 3s against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night increased his total to 2,964 -- just 10 triples away from the throne.

Nash said he's impressed with how Curry's game has redefined the game of basketball.

“He just took his game to another level comparative to everybody, historically to another level,” Nash continued. “The way he’s able to accurately play this game with such crazy diversity. His ability to shoot and make plays in so many different ways with so much accuracy, and range, and dexterity, it’s almost we take it for granted because it’s now the new normal and he’s influenced other players and he’s still at the top of that list. But you know taking a step back, it is kind of still mind-boggling.”

Nash not only played against Curry on the court, but he also worked with him as a part-time player development consultant for Golden State in 2015.

And even after Nash admitted that he might not be able to teach the Warriors guard much, Steph has said in the past that he shaped his game around Reggie Miller and Nash.

One thing is for sure -- game recognize game. Nash continued his praise for Steph.

“Just the constant ascension, the consistency, the way he works the uncomplicated joy he brings every night, these are all components that make him one of the greatest players to ever play the game,” Nash said.

