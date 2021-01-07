Nets' Steve Nash hopes to have Kevin Durant back Sunday, unsure of reason behind Kyrie Irving's absence
Nets head coach Steve Nash addressed the progress of Kevin Durant's negative testing from a COVID-19 exposure and says he's on track to return Sunday. In terms of Kyrie Irving's absence due to personal reasons, Nash said he messaged Kyrie but hasn't gotten a response yet so he isn't sure what the reason is. Nash also addressed the events in Washington D.C. and says it's been on a lot of the guys' minds.