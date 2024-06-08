Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael unable to attend his Hall of Fame induction ceremony, spokesperson says

HOMER GLEN, Ill. — Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael will not be able to attend his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony due to medical complications, according to a family spokesperson.

The spokesperson, Betsy Shepherd, said McMichael will not be able to travel to Canton, Ohio for his induction ceremony due to complications of ALS.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bears great Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael back home after hospitalization

Even with McMichael being unable to travel, Shepherd also said the Hall of Fame is making plans for presenting his honor at his home.

“Steve and his family thanks you for the fans ongoing support,” Shepherd said.

