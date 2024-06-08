Steve ‘Mongo' McMichael will not travel to the Hall of Fame Induction ceremony in Canton

Former Bears' Steve 'Mongo' McMichael will not travel to Canton, Ohio for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction ceremony due to complications of ALS, a family spokesperson said in a statement.

"Steve McMichael will not be able to travel to Canton, Ohio for his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction due to complications of ALS he has so valiantly fought the last three years," the spokesperson said. "The Hall of Fame is making plans for presenting his honor at his home. Steve and his family thank you for the fans' ongoing support."

In April, McMichael was admitted to Silver Cross hospital with a Urinary Tract Infection. In announcing that McMichael has returned home, the family's spokesperson offered the following statement:

"We thank everyone for their prayers and concern. Urinary tract infections are a common and serious ailment for ALS patients. Please keep Steve and his family in your prayers."

McMichael was discharged from a prior hospital stay in late February, too. It was discovered then, too, that he had an Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), plus Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and pneumonia. He was treated with antibiotics and responded well to the treatment.

The family asked for prayers and support during that time, as Mongo indicated to his family he wanted to fight the battle.

"The outpouring of love, support and prayers have helped Steve get through this latest battle," the spokesperson said in a statement in February. "All he wanted was to get home to Misty and Macy where he feels most comfortable. Thank you to everyone for caring about Steve. Misty and Macy are so happy to have him back home."

McMichael, 66, has been battling with ALS for three years. In August 2023, he was admitted to the ICU unconscious with sepsis and put on two IV antibiotics. He was later diagnosed with pneumonia, a spokesperson then confirmed.

McMichael was elected to the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class in February. He was part of this year's Seniors category finalists along with Randy Gradishar and Art Powell.

Each candidate was voted upon individually by the selection committee. The selections for the Hall of Fame were announced at the NFL Honors. McMichael's wife, Misty, was present in Las Vegas to accept his selection.

The 50-person selection committee narrowed the Senior finalists down from a group of 12 seniors, who will remain under consideration for next year's class of inductees. Each Senior finalist needed at least 80% approval voting to be inducted. Mongo got the votes.

Former Bears Devin Hester and Julius Peppers were elected to the Hall of Fame as part of the Modern Era player group. They helped increase the Bears' number of Hall of Famers to 39, which led the league even before the trio was elected to Canton.

