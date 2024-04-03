Steve 'Mongo' McMichael hospitalized but returns home Wednesday, according to family spokesperson

CHICAGO, Ill. - Chicago Bears Hall of Famer Steve McMichael was hospitalized on Wednesday, but it wasn't for long.

McMichael, who has been battling ALS for three years, was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in February.

"Steve McMichael is suffering from a urinary tract infection," McMichael's spokesperson Betsy Shepard said in an email. "He is being prescribed an antibiotic and will be returning home tonight. Misty McMichael and family thanks everyone for the prayers and concern."

Shepard confirmed McMichael returned home Wednesday evening.

"We thank everyone for their prayers and concern," Shepard wrote in an email. "Urinary tract infections are a common and serious ailment for ALS patients. Please keep Steve and his family in your prayers."

Earlier on Wednesday, Shepard announced McMichael was hospitalized and asked for prayers.

"The McMichael family is asking for prayers,," McMichael's spokesperson Betsy Shepard said in an email. "He is currently undergoing tests."

About a month ago, "Mongo" returned home after being hospitalized for about a week with a MRSA infection.

"We will update his fans and the media as more information becomes available," Shepherd wrote.