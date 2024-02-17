Steve ‘Mongo' McMichael diagnosed with MRSA, receiving blood transfusion as family asks for prayers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears legend Steve "Mongo" McMichael has been diagnosed with MRSA and is receiving a blood transfusion as his family continues to ask for prayers and support, according to family spokesperson Betsy Shepherd.

"Steve McMichael is currently undergoing a blood transfusion and has MRSA. We are asking for your prayers to get Steve through this difficult time. Steve and his family and close friends believe in the power of prayer. Thank you for your love and continued support for our Mongo," Shepherd's statement said.

On Thursday, Shepherd announced that McMichael had been hospitalized, with an update later that evening disclosing that McMichael was being admitted to the ICU with a urinary tract infection.

McMichael, 66, has been battling with ALS for three years. In August 2023, he was admitted to the ICU unconscious with sepsis and put on two IV antibiotics. He was later diagnosed with pneumonia, a spokesperson then confirmed.

McMichael was elected to the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class recently. He was part of this year's Seniors category finalists along with Randy Gradishar and Art Powell.

Each candidate was voted upon individually by the selection committee. The selections for the Hall of Fame were announced at the NFL Honors. McMichael's wife, Misty, was present in Las Vegas to accept his selection.

The 50-person selection committee narrowed the Senior finalists down from a group of 12 seniors, who will remain under consideration for next year's class of inductees. Each Senior finalist needed at least 80% approval voting to be inducted. Mongo got the votes.

Former Bears Devin Hester and Julius Peppers were elected to the Hall of Fame as part of the Modern Era player group. They helped increase the Bears' number of Hall of Famers to 39, which led the league even before the trio was elected to Canton on Thursday.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.