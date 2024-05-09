Steve Millar’s Daily Southtown girls soccer rankings and player of the week

Homewood-Flossmoor, Providence and Mother McAuley move up in rankings, while Reavis’ Alyssa Juarez is the player of the week.

Top 10

With records through Wednesday and previous rankings in parentheses.

1. Lockport 22-0 (1)

Megan Posmer scores twice vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais as Porters complete perfect regular season.

2. Andrew 14-5-2 (2)

Emily Crotty’s two goals, two assists vs. Lincoln-Way West seal first conference title since 2018.

3. Lincoln-Way East 12-5-2 (3)

Bre Herlihy and Griffins put scare into Lockport in penalty-kick shootout before losing 2-1.

4. Lincoln-Way Central 8-5-3 (4)

After tying Lincoln-Way East and Homewood-Flossmoor, Knights look for scoring punch.

5. Homewood-Flossmoor 15-5-1 (6)

Senior defender Eva Marete comes through with overtime goal in 2-1 win over Sandburg.

6. Lemont 15-4 (5)

Western Michigan recruit Ella Simpson dishes out four assists in 5-1 win over Tinley Park.

7. Mother McAuley 10-10-2 (8)

Mighty Macs set for Wednesday’s regional semifinal battle with archrival Marist.

8. Providence 13-9 (9)

Senior midfielder Natalie DeMoor pours in four goals during 5-0 win over Evergreen Park.

9. Lincoln-Way West 9-10 (7)

Injury-depleted Warriors hope to get healthy in time for playoff run.

10. Tinley Park 14-2 (10)

Junior midfielder Alexandra Rocha scores pair of goals in 6-0 win over Oak Forest.

Player of the Week

Senior midfielder Alyssa Juarez scored two goals for Reavis in a 3-3 tie with Argo. She recorded the hat trick and added an assist in an 8-1 victory over Richards, helping the Rams clinch their fourth straight South Suburban Red championship.