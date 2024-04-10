Steve Millar’s Daily Southtown girls soccer rankings and player of the week

Lockport takes over the top spot, while Mother McAuley and Providence move into the rankings. Andrew’s Grace Wood is the player of the week.

Top 10

With records through Tuesday and previous rankings in parentheses.

1. Lockport 10-0 (2)

Milwaukee recruit Natalie Zodrow scores hat trick, leads hosts into Thursday’s Porter Cup final.

2. Lincoln-Way East 7-2 (1)

Elizabeth Burfeind provides another offensive option for deep Griffins.

3. Lincoln-Way Central 4-3-1 (3)

Loyola recruit Abby Sudkamp leads the Knights’ defense.

4. Andrew 7-2-1 (4)

Sophomore forward Maxine Arvanetes scores twice in 6-0 win over East Aurora.

5. Sandburg 3-4-2 (7)

Senior goalkeeper Merah Almassad shuts out Lincoln-Way Central in scoreless tie.

6. Lincoln-Way West 4-5 (5)

Ava Peterson looks to lead Warriors’ rebound after three-game losing streak.

7. Lemont 5-3 (8)

Western Michigan recruit Ella Simpson leads her team in the midfield.

8. Mother McAuley 6-7 (NR)

Sophomore midfielder Emily Kovar has young Mighty Macs on the rise.

9. Homewood-Flossmoor 8-3 (6)

Senior Ariel Rose leads defense, scores lone goal in 1-0 win over Bradley-Bourbonnais.

10. Providence 6-3 (NR)

Sophomore forward Maggie Wolniakowski paces Celtics with 13 goals.

Player of the Week

Senior midfielder Grace Wood tallies a goal and three assists in Andrew’s 6-0 win over East Aurora. She adds two assists in a 3-1 victory over Bolingbrook.