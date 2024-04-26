Steve Millar’s Daily Southtown baseball rankings and player of the week
St. Laurence, Sandburg and St. Rita move up, while Reavis and Lincoln-Way East enter the rankings. Lincoln-Way West’s Conor Essenburg is the player of the week.
Top 10
With records through Thursday and previous rankings in parentheses.
1. Lincoln-Way West 19-0 (1)
Wisconsin-Platteville recruit Anthony Massa homers, drives in three in 6-3 win over Oak Forest.
2. Joliet Catholic 17-2 (2)
Junior catcher Zach Pomatto delivers three RBIs in 6-4 victory over Sandburg.
3. St. Laurence 20-4 (4)
Louisville recruit Joe Olson returns with a win and a save as Vikings sweep Providence.
4. Providence 16-5 (3)
Creighton recruit Nate O’Donnell piles up six hits, six RBIs in two-game sweep of Mount Carmel.
5. Sandburg 15-5 (8)
Senior right-hander Nick Bestrick throws three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts vs. Bolingbrook.
6. St. Rita 15-8 (9)
Anthony Sarro commits to Fairleigh Dickinson, helps Mustangs sweep Brother Rice.
7. Reavis 18-4 (NR)
Senior right-hander Zach Koschnitzki shuts down Oak Forest in huge 4-1 win.
8. Oak Forest 19-5 (7)
Andrew Dawson continues to deliver on the mound for the Bengals.
9. Lincoln-Way East 13-9 (NR)
Missouri recruit Justyn Hart delivers with arm, bat in sweep of Lockport.
10. Lockport 12-8-1 (5)
Porters look to bounce back after losing three of last four.
Player of the Week
Junior pitcher/outfielder Conor Essenburg struck out 13, allowing just one hit in 6 2/3 innings for Lincoln-Way West in a 5-0 win over Downers Grove North. The Kansas State recruit also ended up 6-for-11 with five runs, two doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over four games.