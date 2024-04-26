Advertisement

Steve Millar’s Daily Southtown baseball rankings and player of the week

Steve Millar, Chicago Tribune
St. Laurence, Sandburg and St. Rita move up, while Reavis and Lincoln-Way East enter the rankings. Lincoln-Way West’s Conor Essenburg is the player of the week.

Top 10

With records through Thursday and previous rankings in parentheses.

1. Lincoln-Way West 19-0 (1)

Wisconsin-Platteville recruit Anthony Massa homers, drives in three in 6-3 win over Oak Forest.

2. Joliet Catholic 17-2 (2)

Junior catcher Zach Pomatto delivers three RBIs in 6-4 victory over Sandburg.

3. St. Laurence 20-4 (4)

Louisville recruit Joe Olson returns with a win and a save as Vikings sweep Providence.

4. Providence 16-5 (3)

Creighton recruit Nate O’Donnell piles up six hits, six RBIs in two-game sweep of Mount Carmel.

5. Sandburg 15-5 (8)

Senior right-hander Nick Bestrick throws three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts vs. Bolingbrook.

6. St. Rita 15-8 (9)

Anthony Sarro commits to Fairleigh Dickinson, helps Mustangs sweep Brother Rice.

7. Reavis 18-4 (NR)

Senior right-hander Zach Koschnitzki shuts down Oak Forest in huge 4-1 win.

8. Oak Forest 19-5 (7)

Andrew Dawson continues to deliver on the mound for the Bengals.

9. Lincoln-Way East 13-9 (NR)

Missouri recruit Justyn Hart delivers with arm, bat in sweep of Lockport.

10. Lockport 12-8-1 (5)

Porters look to bounce back after losing three of last four.

Player of the Week

Junior pitcher/outfielder Conor Essenburg struck out 13, allowing just one hit in 6 2/3 innings for Lincoln-Way West in a 5-0 win over Downers Grove North. The Kansas State recruit also ended up 6-for-11 with five runs, two doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over four games.