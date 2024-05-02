Steve Millar’s Daily Southtown baseball rankings and player of the week

St. Rita, Reavis and Oak Forest move up, while Lincoln-Way Central joins the rankings. St. Rita’s Louie Sisto is the player of the week.

Top 10

With records through Wednesday and previous rankings in parentheses.

1. Lincoln-Way West 21-0 (1)

Concordia Chicago recruit Jack Linko hits homer, drives in five runs in 18-5 rout of Lemont.

2. Joliet Catholic 21-2 (2)

Jake Gimbel and Lucas Grant form dynamic pitching duo for Hilltoppers.

3. St. Laurence 23-4 (3)

Sophomore right-hander John Strzechowski shuts down DePaul Prep in 9-0 win for Vikings.

4. Providence 19-5 (4)

Bradley recruit Jackson Smith delivers walk-off RBI single in 7-6 victory over Brother Rice.

5. St. Rita 18-8 (6)

Sophomore infielder Colin Quinn chalks up three RBIs in 12-5 win over Loyola.

6. Reavis 20-4 (7)

Sophomore infielder Jonathan Liesen drives in five runs over two-game sweep of Shepard.

7. Oak Forest 22-5 (8)

Senior right-hander Hunter Johnson gets mound win and three hits in 9-6 victory over Bremen.

8. Sandburg 15-6 (5)

Junior righty Ethan Neakarse throws six shutout innings in 1-0 loss to Homewood-Flossmoor.

9. Lincoln-Way East 16-9 (9)

Griffins put early struggles behind them to win six straight games.

10. Lincoln-Way Central 15-6 (NR)

Toledo recruit Liam Arsich sets tone from leadoff spot as Knights crush Stagg and Marist.

Player of the Week

Senior outfielder/pitcher Louie Sisto went 5-for-9 with three runs, a double, triple, homer and five RBIs over three games for St. Rita. The South Suburban College recruit also pitched a complete game, allowing just one earned run and striking out five in a 6-2 win over DePaul Prep.