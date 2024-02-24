Steve McMichael returns home after an eight-day hospital stay

After spending eight days in a Chicago-area hospital, Steve McMichael finally is back home.

The Hall of Famer was released from Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox on Friday, according to multiple reports.

McMichael, who announced his ALS diagnosis three years ago, was battling multiple infections.

He was admitted to ICU with a urinary tract infection and then developed pneumonia and MRSA, an antibiotic-resistant staph infection. He will have around-the-clock nursing care at home and receive two IV antibiotics to fight the infections.

“The outpouring of love, support and prayers have helped Steve get through this latest battle," family spokeswoman Betsy Shepherd said in a statement, via the Associated Press. "All he wanted was to get home to [wife] Misty and [daughter] Macy where he feels most comfortable.”

McMichael was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this year. He spent 13 years as a defensive tackle for the Bears and was a key part of their Super Bowl XX championship team.

He will be inducted with the Class of 2024 in Canton, Ohio, in August.