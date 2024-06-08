Steve McMichael will not travel to Canton for Hall of Fame induction as he battles ALS

Steve McMichael plans to be at home as he is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.

McMichael's family released a statement saying that as he continues to battle ALS, he is not healthy enough to make the trip to Canton, Ohio.

"Steve McMichael will not be able to travel to Canton, Ohio for his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction due to complications of ALS he has so valiantly fought the last three years," the family statement said. "The Hall of Fame is making plans for presenting his honor at his home. Steve and his family thank you for the fans' ongoing support."

McMichael has asked family friend Jarrett Payton to appear in Canton as his presenter. This will be Payton's second time serving as a presenter at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, having previously presented his father, Walter Payton, in 1993.

McMichael was an NFL defensive tackle for 15 seasons, 13 of them for the Bears. He was a third-round pick of the Patriots in 1980 but was cut after his rookie year and signed as a free agent with the Bears in 1981. In Chicago he flourished, and he was a starter on the legendary 1985 Bears' defense. He finished his career with the Packers in 1994.