Steve McMichael is expected to be discharged from hospital Thursday

Hall of Famer Steve McMichael is expected to be released from the hospital Thursday, his publicist, Betsy Shepherd, told the Associated Press.

The former Bears defensive lineman, who announced his ALS diagnosis three years ago, was admitted into intensive care at a Chicago-area hospital last Thursday. He was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection.

McMichael, 66, then developed MRSA, an antibiotic-resistant staph infection, and required a blood transfusion.

His health, though, has improved the past few days.

McMichael was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year. He spent 13 years as a defensive tackle for the Bears and was a key part of their Super Bowl XX championship team.

He will be inducted with the Class of 2024 in Canton, Ohio, in August.