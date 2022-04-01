Steve McLendon, 36, was the oldest defensive player in the NFL last season. He has seen a lot of things in his 12 seasons in the NFL.

McLendon currently is a free agent, but he hopes to return to the Bucs to play for Todd Bowles this season. McLendon played 21 games for Tampa Bay after the trade from the Jets during the 2020 season.

McLendon expressed his love for both Bruce Arians and Bowles, calling the team’s succession plan “a win for both sides.”

McLendon played three seasons with Bowles as his head coach at the Jets before having Bowles as his defensive coordinator in Tampa Bay. He was not surprised by Wednesday’s news despite the timing of the team’s move.

“Not really surprised because everybody knows Todd Bowles is a head coach and was the head coach in waiting,” McLendon told The Zach Gelb Show on CBS Sports Radio. “And everybody understands BA has been doing it a long time. It wasn’t a shock.”

Steve McLendon unsurprised by Bucs’ move because Todd Bowles was “the head coach in waiting” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk