Steve McLendon says Jets played him after telling him he was traded

The New York Jets are a mess. And if one anecdote is needed to explain how Gang Green is chaos incorporated, this would be it.

The Jets traded defensive lineman Steve McLendon to the Tampa Bay Bucs Sunday.

Consider it a free pass out of life in solitary confinement.

But the insane — and there is no other word to describe it — is what the Jets did.

According to Jenna Laine of ESPN, McLendon said Friday he was told he was being traded prior to the game yet the Jets used him anyway.

Steve McLendon just told us he found out about the trade with Tampa Bay BEFORE he played his last game with the Jets last week. He told a car would be waiting for him after. WOW. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) October 23, 2020





So, they played a player they were trading without taking into consideration the consequences of what would happen if said player was injured during the Dolphins game.

J-E-T-S! M-E-S-S! M-E-S-S! M-E-S-S!