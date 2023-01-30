Steve Mariucci's whiteboard breakdown of Chris Jones' elite outing in AFC Championship Game
NFL Network Steve Mariucci's whiteboard breakdown of Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones' elite outing in the AFC Championship Game.
Jalen Hurts would never admit the pain he played through, but you saw glimpses Sunday in the Eagles' victory in the NFC championship game.
Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show is airing on Sunday, Feb. 12 on Fox.
Here is our initial grade of the Chargers' hiring of Kellen Moore to oversee the offense.
Anarumo has coached the Bengals' defense for the past four seasons.
Social media is questioning what former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo said during Sunday’s game.
Multiple teammates consoled Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai after he drew a late hit penalty that put the Chiefs in position for a field goal that delivered a Super Bowl berth for Kansas City. One teammate in particular was not pleased. Linebacker Germaine Pratt was yelling on the way to the locker room about the foul. [more]
NBC Sports' Peter King broke down how he believes the 49ers should handle the QB1 spot next season.
Kyle Shanahan explained why the 4ers didn't challenge DeVonta Smith's fourth-down catch in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
The officiating left a lot to be desired. This was how Twitter reacted.
Just over a decade ago, Andy Reid became the Chiefs head coach after 14 years with the Eagles. And as Reid filled out his first Kansas City staff, he let go of a young, up-and-coming assistant: Nick Sirianni. Sirianni had been with the Chiefs since 2009, starting as an offensive quality control coach. Then-head coach [more]
After injuries to Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson, the 49ers were left without a functioning quarterback in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles. Purdy had to return to the game after Johnson suffered a concussion, but he couldn’t throw the ball and the 49ers’ one-dimensional offense couldn’t do anything to get them back [more]
Brock Purdy's late-season magic ended Sunday with an elbow injury. Here's what the NFL media are saying about Purdy and his future with the 49ers.
Despite a heartbreaking ending to their season, Christian McCaffrey showed his gratitude to the 49ers after their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
"Hey, I've got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor," Travis Kelce said after the Chiefs' win. "Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!"
Head coach Zac Taylor came and embraced him and let him cry into his shoulder. For Ossai, the support meant the world, but he also still thought he had let the Bengals' world down.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay debate about what the Chicago Bears should do with the first-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger have a jam packed show today coming off of a wild weekend of football news.
Chiefs players let outspoken Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple have it after KC advanced to the Super Bowl.
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is set to join some rare company at Super Bowl LVII. When he steps on the field against the Chiefs, Suh will be playing in his third Super Bowl, with his third different franchise. Suh played for the Rams in their Super Bowl LIII loss to the Patriots, and for [more]
