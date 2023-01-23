Steve Mariucci: AFC should be 'be very afraid' of Jaguars in seasons to come
NFL Network's Steve Mariucci says the AFC should be "be very afraid" of Jacksonville Jaguars in seasons to come.
Colts assistant offensive line coach Kevin Mawae is leaving the team to take over as head coach at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Matt Fortuna of TheAthletic.com reports. He replaces Trent Dilfer as the school’s head coach. It appeared former NFL tight end Jason Witten was set to replace Dilfer after the former NFL quarterback accepted [more]
The Cardinals get Georgia DT Jalen Carter with the third pick in the draft.
Here's what the first-round order for the 2023 NFL draft looks like following the divisional playoffs.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens recap the first 3 games of the NFL Playoffs Divisional Round, but not before having a debate over whether it is still considered the best weekend for football each year.
The Jets have signed safety Will Parks on one-year deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Parks bounced between the practice squad and active roster all season, playing 14 games with three starts. He saw action on 210 defensive snaps and 148 on special teams. He made 17 tackles. Parks originally joined the Jets when [more]
Rara Thomas recently arrived at Georgia after catching 62 passes for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns in two seasons at Mississippi State.
Maybe the predicted NFL narrative featured the AFC being run by either Mahomes or Allen for the years to come, but Burrow has now defeated both in the playoffs.
FS1's Skip Bayless had a temper tantrum after the Cowboys' NFC Divisional Playoff loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
It looks like Burrow took a shot at that failed neutral-site plan with a two-word post on Instagram
After the 49ers' thrilling win over the Cowboys to advance to the NFC title game, Deebo Samuel had to let Instagram know that he kept receipts.
Few know Tom Brady better than his longtime tight end, Rob Gronkowski, who shed some light on what may influence the quarterback's decision while picking a new team in 2023.
Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy last squared off in college and accounted for 11 TDs. They'll meet again in Eagles vs. 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
Joe Burrow slipped into an incredible pair of Seinfeld sweatpants.
Was this Elliott's last play in a Cowboys uniform? If so, it's one to forget.
Tony Romo did not have a good day broadcasting the Bills-Bengals game and Twitter let him know about it
Kyle Shanahan understands why fans were frustrated with his clock management to end the first half, but doubled down on his play-calling.
The Cowboys' loss to the 49ers proved to be costly for one famous Texas gambler.
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni addressed A.J. Brown's injury and frustration late in the win over the Giants. By Dave Zangaro
Barring something unforeseen, Brock Purdy reportedly will be the 49ers' starting quarterback when the 2023 season opens.
Running back Christian McCaffrey said he had to fight through the 49ers' playoff victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.