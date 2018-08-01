Steve Luvender: NASCAR team code words generator With competition in NASCAR at a high, particularly surrounding this years Big 3, race teams have employed new and sophisticated ways to conceal secrets and strategies from rival organizations. In the same way fans at home can listen to Kyle Buschs team radio during the race on TV or the NASCAR Mobile App, competitors can …

With competition in NASCAR at a high, particularly surrounding this year‘s “Big 3,” race teams have employed new and sophisticated ways to conceal secrets and strategies from rival organizations. In the same way fans at home can listen to Kyle Busch‘s team radio during the race on TV or the NASCAR Mobile App, competitors can eavesdrop just the same, perhaps gleaning some insight into race strategy or car adjustments that might help more than just the team discussing the race.

Enter team code words.

At Pocono Raceway on Sunday, Kyle Busch made a pit stop and asked for an adjustment to his car, but in a slightly atypical manner. Instead of requesting the usual changes — a looser car, a tighter car, more drive off the corner, an ice pack — he asked for “strawberries.” Yes, strawberries. No, that‘s not a typical term for a change to a NASCAR race car.

.@KyleBusch needs more "strawberries." (That's code, but we're not sure what for 😜…) pic.twitter.com/9b6KI48aaK — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 29, 2018

We never found out for what “strawberries” stood, exactly, but they must have worked, considering Busch won the race.

In the spirit of the No. 18 team‘s “strawberries”, we‘ve created a new generator to help teams come up with their own code words for discussing race strategy. Who knows — maybe the next time you‘re listening, you‘ll hear a team ask for “sweet potato” and know it means “take two tires”, or you‘ll hear a crew chief shout “pumpernickel” over the radio and know it means “pit next lap.”

We hope you‘re hungry.