Steve Loy family receives naming rights at ENMU

Jun. 4—The Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents on Saturday awarded naming rights for the school's basketball arena and football stadium to the Steve Loy family.

University spokesman John Houser said more information will be released later.

It wasn't immediately clear if Greyhound Arena or Greyhound Stadium will be receiving new names.

Steve Loy played football at ENMU in the 1970s and spoke at the university's commencement ceremony in the spring.

Loy has managed some of the "world's best athletes" in his sports management career, according to information on ENMU's website.

He is president of Global Golf for Sportfive and Sportfive Americas.