Steve Linton staying in Big 12 after leaving Texas Tech football team

Defensive edge player Steve Linton left the Texas Tech football program after this past season, but the Red Raiders are likely to see him again in Jones AT&T Stadium.

Linton announced Monday he's committed to Baylor, which comes to Lubbock to play the Red Raiders next season.

Linton transferred to Tech last January after four years at Syracuse and had plenty of buildup from the Texas Tech coaching staff. In his one, injury-plagued season for the Red Raiders, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound senior from Dublin, Georgia, was credited with 22 tackles, including 4 1/2 tackles for loss with three sacks — all three coming in Tech's 39-14 victory at Baylor. He also caused two fumbles against the Bears.

Linton suffered a broken thumb in August, causing him to play the season opener with a padded cast. He suffered a sprained ankle in the Big 12 opener at West Virginia, aggravated it the next week against Houston and missed the last four games of the regular season with what Tech coach Joey McGuire described as back problems.

Texas Tech defensive edge player Steve Linton (7) spent four years at Syracuse before he transferred to Tech in January 2023. Now Linton is off to Baylor after one season with the Red Raiders.

