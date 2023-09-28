Steve Largent turns 69, Tyler Lockett 31 years old today

Today is a double birthday for a pair of Seattle Seahawks legends. Both Steve Largent and Tyler Lockett are celebrating the same day they came into this world – only 38 years apart. Largent has turned 69, while Lockett became 31.

It is weirdly fitting the two best receivers in Seahawks franchise history share a birthday. As Lockett continues to cement his legacy as one of the best to ever catch a pass for Seattle, he inches closer to the true G.O.A.T. of Seahawks football. Of course, he has a ways to go to catching Largent.

Although he has been since surpassed, we must never forget at the time Steve Largent walked away from the game he held the NFL’s all time records for receiving yards, receptions, and receiving touchdowns. He was the first receiver to catch 100 touchdown passes. At the time of his retirement, he was indisputably the greatest receiver to play the game up to that point.

Lockett may not eclipse the 100 touchdown mark, but he’s the only other receiver in Seahawks history to have at least 50 or more touchdowns. He also needs only 418 yards to pass Brian Blades to be second all time in receiving yards for Seattle. We may not be able to watch Largent play anymore, but we’re pretty privileged to witness the greatness of Lockett in real time.

We at Seahawks Wire want to wish both Steve Largent and Tyler Lockett a very happy birthday, surrounded by friends and family.

