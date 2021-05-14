Steve Kornacki's new NBC deal includes regular NFL, Super Bowl analysis

Jason Owens
·2 min read

Steve Kornacki fans, rejoice

The NBC political numbers wonk has a new contract with the network that comes with a lot more work — and not just on the news front. His four-year, multimillion-dollar deal includes an expansive role with NBC Sports — and his own game show.

The Los Angeles Times profiled Kornacki in a Thursday story breaking down his new roles

Kornacki will be a Sunday staple on NBC

Following a successful guest turn on Sunday Night Football in the aftermath of November's elections, Kornacki will now be a staple of the network's NFL coverage. According to the Times, Kornacki will have a regular role as an analyst on its Sunday night pre-game show "Football Night in America” and on halftime of its "Sunday Night Football" broadcast. He's already inked in for a role in NBC's Super Bowl coverage in 2022.

Kornacki's worked at NBC and MSNBC since 2012 covering politics. He grew a cult fan-favorite status that went mainstream during the 2020 elections as viewers tuned in to watch his exhaustive, enthusiastic analysis of political maps. After the elections, he took a guest turn breaking down NFL playoff scenarios. Fans and network executives liked what they saw. 

Now football's part of his full-time portfolio.

Kornacki not sticking to football

Kornacki's sports role wont be limited to football. He's also a part of NBC's Olympics and Triple Crown horse racing plans. According to the Times, he'll also lend his analytical skills to NBC's network of regional sports channels that could also include MLB, MBA and NHL coverage.

And about that game show. Details are sparse. But he'll develop, produce and host the show that's slated for either NBC or it's streaming platform Peacock, according to the Times. In other words, it sounds like NBC trusts that he'll come up with something good. 

Fans of his work on the political big board need not worry. He's not giving up his day job.

TODAY -- Pictured: Steve Kornacki on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
TODAY -- Pictured: Steve Kornacki on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

