Steve Kerr's great Moses Moody story about mature reply to playing time

Moses Moody’s patience and egoless mindset paid off for both himself and the Warriors in their 136-125 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday at Chase Center.

The 20-year-old hasn’t been a consistent part of coach Steve Kerr’s rotation as of late, but to be ready you have to stay ready, and that’s exactly what Moody did after Klay Thompson was a late scratch.

“Moses and Donte [DiVincenzo] off the bench were both huge,” Kerr told reporters postgame. "Moses, I can’t say enough about this young guy, the way he has prepared and worked. He’s so mature. Over the last couple of weeks, you could really see the improvement and the confidence and the strength around the basket.”

Kerr revealed Tuesday night that he and general manager Bob Myers had a conversation with Moody a few months ago to check on him and see how he felt about not getting as much playing time.

“He said, ‘Look, I chose to play in the NBA, I chose to develop in the NBA, not at Arkansas. If I was at Arkansas, I would be playing. But I chose to develop in the NBA and this is part of it.’ That’s like the most mature answer I’ve ever heard anybody give.

“But that’s who he is, he’s just a really mature, young guy and he gets it. There’s a lot to learn but he puts in the work, he puts in the time, and he’s got an incredible attitude. The work is paying off, he’s getting better and tonight he was one of the keys to the game.”

Moody made the most of the opportunity Wednesday, finishing with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field and 3 of 5 from 3-point range. He added five rebounds, one assist and one block in 26 minutes. The last time he played more than 20 minutes was on Dec. 21 against the Brooklyn Nets.

The second-year guard was asked about Kerr’s comments and shared where the mindset came from. He said it developed when he was a freshman at Arkansas.

“When I was in college, my coach had a thing for grad transfers,” Moody said. “So we had grad transfers that came in and me as a freshman, I would hear them talk about basketball and talk about the game in ways I didn’t really understand, and it was cool when I thought I really wanted to.

“But later, the more I thought about it, the more I realized -- because it takes time to learn the game like that -- but that was four years that I could be learning the college game, and I’d rather do that in the NBA.

“So that’s what this is. Just a developmental process and trusting that, embracing the role, being where your feet are. Not trying to have too much of an ego or anything, just grinding every day trying to be the best player I can be.”

Moody explains why he wanted to develop his game at the NBA level rather than in college pic.twitter.com/mjZ8wESpn5 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 5, 2023

Back in January, Moody was assigned to Golden State's G League affiliate in Santa Cruz for the first time of the season. Kerr said Moody just needed to play and get reps -- something the Warriors weren't able to give him at the time.

As Kerr noted three months ago, that's what G League affiliates are for, to help some of the younger players develop and build a rhythm. Moody didn't look at the assignment as a demotion, though. His mature and headstrong mindset, which Kerr and the Warriors continue to praise, has allowed him to stay positive along the wild journey that comes with playing in the NBA.

And Tuesday's showing proved why it's worth it.

