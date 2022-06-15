Steve Kerr's funny reason for so many NBA Finals rings as player, coach

Kerr's funny reason for winning so many championship rings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Across his NBA career as both a player and a coach, Steve Kerr knows what it’s like to be part of a championship-caliber team.

The Warriors coach won five NBA Finals rings as a player on the Chicago Bulls (1996, 1997, 1998) and San Antonio Spurs (1999, 2003), serving as a key sharp-shooting reserve for the two respective dynasties.

And as Dub Nation knows, Kerr became part of a third dynasty when he took over as Golden State’s head coach prior to the 2014-15 season. The rest is history, as the Warriors have gone on to win three NBA titles since then and are one win away from securing their fourth in eight seasons under Kerr.

Becoming one of the most decorated figures in basketball history -- with a chance to add a ninth ring -- doesn’t come easily, so how did Kerr do it?

“Just hanging around the right people,” Kerr joked when speaking to reporters on Wednesday. “You hang around superstars long enough, you’re going to get some residual success following your way.”

Kerr has been lucky enough to win rings alongside three of the best Big Threes in NBA history. First he did it as a player with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman on the Bulls, then again with Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginóbili as part of the Spurs.

And of course, he has been there every step of the way for Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson’s three championships so far. Coincidentally, the Warriors' Big Three just passed Kerr's old San Antonio teammates as the winningest All-NBA trio in Finals history with their 20th win in Game 5 over the Boston Celtics on Monday night.

While Kerr’s funny quip to reporters on Wednesday was clearly a joke, it certainly undermined the impact he had as a role player for both the Bulls and Spurs and as the quick-witted leader of Golden State’s own dynastic, eight-year run.

The Warriors have a unique blend of young, veteran and breakout stars surrounding Kerr this season in addition to their longtime core, who have all shown up as the “right people” in differing roles throughout these NBA playoffs.

As Golden State looks to close out their current Finals run with a win over the Celtics at TD Garden on Thursday, Kerr is hoping for some more residual success to come his way in Game 6.

