Steve Kerr's funny answer to who 49ers should draft with No. 3 pick

Drew Shiller
·1 min read
Kerr's funny answer to who 49ers should draft with No. 3 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 2021 NFL Draft will be held Thursday evening, and the 49ers own the rights to the No. 3 overall pick.

Speculation about who the 49ers will select has been rampant since the franchise in late March struck a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins to move up to No. 3 from No. 12.

It's a very hot topic in the Bay Area, and even Warriors coach Steve Kerr was asked about the 49ers' position after practice Wednesday afternoon.

The reporter did preface things by saying he was going to ask something completely out of left field.

And Kerr -- fresh off an embarrassing loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night -- wasn't angry with the question, but certainly wasn't in the best of moods to engage.

And that completely is understandable.

Kerr and the Warriors open a four-game road trip Thursday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

