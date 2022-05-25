Steve Kerr's angry response to Texas school shooting
Ahead of Game 4 of the 2022 Western Conference Finals, Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr addresses the media after a deadly shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Ahead of Game 4 of the 2022 Western Conference Finals, Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr addresses the media after a deadly shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Steph Curry, LeBron James and other NBA players supported Steve Kerr's message to politicians in the wake of the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Don't miss out on these major markdowns including LG smart TVs, Apple products, Acer and HP laptops, Bose headphones and more.
A candidate for the Harris County Commissioners Court in Texas has apologized to her Asian American opponent and the larger Asian American community after releasing an ad that contained a doctored image of her rival. Lesley Briones, who is running against Benjamin Chou in the Democratic nomination to represent Precinct 4, initially deflected blame on an unnamed graphic designer and doubled down on accusing the latter of spreading lies. The openly gay, Chinese American candidate said it “whitewashed” his skin and followed a long history of “doctoring images of people of color to make them look angry or menacing.”
Tim MacMahon: Steve Kerr: "When are we going to do something? I'm so tired of coming up here offering condolences to the devastated families. I'm so tired of moments of silence. Enough." He calls out senators to take action. "We can't get numb to ...
“They won’t vote on it because they want to hold onto their own power. It’s pathetic. I’ve had enough.”
Sen. Ted Cruz was ripped in angry and profanity-laced reactions to his social media post about the Uvalde shooting.
Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego hurled profanity at Sen. Ted Cruz over worries that Democrats and the media would seek to curb gun rights after a shooting.
The Republican governor methodically dismantled Trump-endorsed David Perdue's political operation, dealing the former president a big political loss.
Yumi Nu shares how she grappled with self-doubt over her race and body size, and how the fashion industry can become more inclusive.
The passenger is a professional athlete who plays for the Canadian Football League.
A super-fast digital thermometer, a genius avocado pitter and the secret to flawless cakes — you need these for your Memorial Day BBQ.
Heartbreak, shock and grief outside Robb Elementary School, where Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed an 18-year-old is suspected to have killed children and adults
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said at least 14 students and one teacher were killed in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde on Tuesday.
STORY: Official details on the circumstances of the midday shooting remained sketchy in the immediate aftermath of the violence, which unfolded at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde, Texas, about 80 miles west of San Antonio.Governor Greg Abbott told reporters the gunman, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, apparently was killed by police officers responding to the scene, and that two of those officers were struck by gunfire, though the governor said their injuries were not serious.In a statement, Uvalde Medical Hospital said it was treating 15 students in its emergency department following the shooting.San Antonio Hospital University Health said it had two patients from the incident -- a child and an adult woman, who is in critical condition. The condition of the child is unknown.The Children's Hospital in San Antonio said it is also treating patients from the shooting.
Shakira's abs and legs look so toned in a new dance video on IG. To stay fit, the singer does 90-minute dance cardio sessions with her trainer Anna Kaiser.
I'm an expert who tasted and compared store-bought mixes from Pillsbury, Duncan Hines, Betty Crocker, Ghirardelli, and Kodiak Cakes. Here's the best.
Model, content creator, and fashion designer Catie Li poses naked for 'Women's Health' Body Reflections package, getting candid about self-worth and body image.
The deadly officer-involved shooting remains under investigation by state officials.
The season finale of FBI has been pulled by CBS after the tragic school shooting in Texas. The episode titled “Prodigal Son” hits close to the news given that it involves the team preventing a school shooting. Texas School Shooting Prompts Online Outrage, Calls To Action By Hollywood & Media Figures The official synopsis of […]
A wild video has emerged of Calgary Stampeders receiver and ex-NFLer Brendan Langley brawling it out with a United Airlines employee.