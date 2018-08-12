Steve Kerr: 'My wife is not real thrilled' about one part of Warriors 2018-19 schedule

Over the last few seasons, as the NBA puts together the regular season schedules, they've attempted to reduce each team's total travel miles.

Last season, the Warriors had to make two trips to New York in order to play the the Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets. On Nov. 19, as part of an East Coast swing, the Warriors played the Knicks at MSG. But they didn't check off Brooklyn on that trip. Instead, the NBA made the Warriors travel to Brooklyn for a Feb. 26 matchup.

For the upcoming 2018-19 season, the NBA has fixed that issue. At the end of the first month of the season, the Warriors leave Oakland and head to New York to face the Knicks on Oct. 26. Two days later, they face the Nets in Brooklyn.

Head coach Steve Kerr likes the new schedule. His wife, Margot, does not. Kerr explained in an interview with Bob Fitzgerald on KNBR 680 on Friday.

"I think it's a good thing. My wife is not real thrilled. She's from New York and she wanted two separate trips to New York," Kerr said jokingly. "You know, we're not too concerned with Margot. We're more concerned with Steph and KD."

The New York-Brooklyn trip this season is a three-game East Coast trip that wraps up on Monday, Oct. 29 in Chicago.

Check out an up-close look at the Warriors' 2018-19 schedule, courtesy of Monte Poole.

