Steve Kerr: Warriors seeking multiple opinions on James Wiseman’s knee injury

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said the organization is seeking multiple medical opinions on the knee injury suffered on Saturday by rookie James Wiseman.

Wiseman was forced to leave early on Saturday after he landed awkwardly on his right knee after a dunk attempt. The team announced that further evaluation of his injury would be needed but it was reported that Wiseman suffered a torn meniscus and could miss the rest of the season.

The Warriors have not yet released an official timetable for Wiseman to return and are still in the process of gaining additional information on his latest setback. The team is still unsure if surgery will be required or if Wiseman will be able to play again this season.

“We are in the process of getting multiple opinions,” Kerr said on Monday. “He had an MRI and so we’re having multiple experts look at the MRI to determine what is next. We don’t have any timetable yet. (The) biggest thing is just making sure James is okay.”

The injury is the latest curveball to be thrown at Wiseman this season.

Wiseman missed the start of training camp after reportedly testing positive for the coronavirus. He missed 11 games later in the season due to a wrist injury, and he has been in and out of the starting lineup as the team works to find ways to best utilize his skills.

“He has really gutted through a lot of difficulty,” Kerr said. “I (have said previously) how much I like James and enjoy being around him and how impressed I am by him at such a young age. This is yet another obstacle that has been put in front of him so I just feel terrible for James. It seemed like he was just starting to get a little rhythm offensively and starting to feel good. It’s really tough to see him go down.”

Prior to the injury, Wiseman appeared to be getting into a groove on the court. He totaled 31 points and 16 rebounds in the previous two games before Saturday and looked to be heading toward another strong outing versus the Rockets after scoring six points in the first quarter.

Story continues

The Warriors were initially hopeful that Wiseman avoided a major injury, but will now be faced with potentially losing him for the rest of the season. By all accounts, Wiseman has handled the adversity this season well and will likely do so again with his latest setback.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Related

Bob Myers: Warriors want 'consistent success' for James Wiseman Draymond Green got ejected after yelling at teammate James Wiseman Giannis Antetokounmpo gave Warriors' James Wiseman his 'NBA moment'

List