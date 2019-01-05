Steve Kerr on Warriors' season: 'We haven't played to our potential' originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

SACRAMENTO – In a season when the spills-to-thrills ratio is higher than at any time in his five seasons as Warriors coach, Steve Kerr acknowledges general disappointment while simultaneously expressing faith in his team.

"If you asked every guy on this team, and every coach, we would all agree that we haven't played to our potential yet," Kerr said after shootaround Saturday. "The other night was a good example of that."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That's a reference to the Warriors blowing a 20-point second-half lead before falling, 135-134, in overtime, to Houston on Thursday at Oracle Arena.

"We've got to do better, and we know that," Kerr said. "We've got to play better as a team."

Since opening the season winning 10 of their first 11 games, the Warriors are 15-13. There are numerous factors, most notably injuries to Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, and some internecine discord involving Kevin Durant and Green that fractured team spirit.

Though the Warriors are mostly pleased with their offense, which ranks second in offensive rating (113.1), the defense, which ranks 16th (108.9) has been sporadic, by turns great and disastrous.

"We just haven't gotten to the point where we know what to expect from our group, night in and night out," Kerr said. "We've just been a little bit of a roller-coaster ride the whole first half of the season.

"Some of that has to do with injuries, some of that has to do with the fact that we haven't built the momentum that can come through consistent play and attention to detail. That's what we have to get to, and I'm confident we'll get there."

[RELATED: Warriors need Draymond to play like DPOY]

Story continues

Another factor also to be considered is the general depth of the NBA. The Eastern Conference has closed much of the gap between it and the Western Conference, which in itself continues to be deep and treacherous.

The Sacramento Kings, who the Warriors face Saturday night, are one example. After more than a decade of being a pushover, if not a joke, Sacramento is highly competitive this season.

The Nuggets, who sit atop the conference, are vastly improved. The Lakers, non-factors for four years, added LeBron James. The Thunder appear to have regained their bearings. And the Rockets have James Harden.

So good is the West that Utah, expected to compete for a top-four spot in the postseason is below .500. The Pelicans, who swept a first-round playoff series last April, are five games below .500.

"These are all factors," Kerr said. "They're not excuses, they're just facts. Our job is to rise above and that, and to continue to play and continue to get better and get to the point where, when we enter the playoffs, we feel like, ‘All right, bring it on. Somebody's got to beat us four out to seven.'

"We want to be ready for that."