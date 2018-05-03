Steve Kerr: Warriors would not have a single championship without 'ultimate antagonist' Draymond

Chris Webber said that Draymond Green may not start for every team if he was expected to score.

Charles Barkley said that he wanted to punch Draymond in the face.

Rajon Rondo had his issues with Draymond at the half of Game 2.

Why does it seem like everybody is taking shots at the reigning Defensive Player of the Year?

"Let's be honest -- if Draymond were on a different team, nobody at Oracle would like him," Steve Kerr said on KNBR 680 on Wednesday. "Nobody on our team would like him. He's the ultimate irritant. He's the ultimate antagonist.

"And when he's on your team -- oh man do you love him. He competes so hard and he generates so much energy and competitive desire. He brings this edge to the game. We would not have a single championship without Draymond. I know that. He's such a huge factor for us in every series because of his versatility.

"But he's just one of those guys who no matter what happens, there's gonna be a lot of stuff going on. And I love it -- we need that."

When Steve Kerr was named Coach of the Year in April 2016, he said this at his press conference:

"Draymond -- don't ever change. Keep yelling at me, I'm gonna keep yelling at you. It's the best. He provides the edge that this team needs. Without Draymond, we'd be in trouble. We would be too quiet, and too nice.

"We need that edge. And when he brings it every day, and we have all that emotion, and that fire, it literally ignites the team."

Through seven playoff games, Draymond is averaging 13.3 points, 11.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks.

During the regular season, Draymond averaged 11.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller