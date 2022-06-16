Steve Kerr on Warriors’ mentality ahead of Game 6: I sense great focus and confidence

Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr: “I sense great focus and confidence. I think our guys are in a good place heading into tonight.”

Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Joe Vardon @joevardon

A little Team USA news: Former Warriors Jordan Bell and Quinn Cook will headline the American qualifying team headed to PR and Cuba next month. Jim Boylen is again coach. TUSA is trying to qualify for 2023 World Cup — where Steve Kerr and NBA stars would take over. – 12:25 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Talked Gary Payton II, Steve Kerr, Steph Curry and all things Warriors this morning on @KNBR with Greg Papa and @JohnLundRadio one day before Game 6 of the NBA Finals omny.fm/shows/papa-lun… – 5:55 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Draymond Green says Steve Kerr is “incredible” at “knowing what he doesn’t know.” Praises Kerr for the way he uses Mike Brown, Kenny Atkinson and the rest of the coaching staff, as well as listening to the veterans – 2:25 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

I don’t think Steve Kerr is getting nearly enough credit for how incredible a coaching job he is doing in this series – 1:03 AM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins: “He’s definitely confident. He’s definitely enjoying the playoffs. He loves the challenge. He loves the competition. And he’s found such a crucial role on our team, and I think that empowers him. He knows how much we need him.” – 12:11 AM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Steve Kerr to Gary Payton just now:

“Your son was pretty good tonight, huh?” – 12:10 AM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry: “I like Steph coming off of a game like this.” – 11:55 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins’ presence as a rebounder pic.twitter.com/jqzLWLHx16 – 11:54 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steve Kerr on the Warriors making up for Steph Curry’s off shooting night pic.twitter.com/2XBhgZwnUp – 11:54 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Steve Kerr: “I think Steph was probably due for a game like this. He’s been shooting the ball so well that, at some point, he was going to have a tough night.” – 11:53 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins: “He’s been fantastic not just in this series, but throughout the whole playoffs.” – 11:53 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

The Warriors are 5-1 in series under Steve Kerr where they hold a 3-2 series lead (loss in 2016 Finals). In each of their 5 series wins, they closed it out in Game 6. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/C0Gm2ncSUf – 11:37 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steve Kerr challenges the call in hopes that Draymond Green didn’t just foul out – 11:25 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Celtics first lead of Game 5 comes at 6:27 of the 3rd, Al Horford puts Boston up 58-55 and Steve Kerr immediately calls timeout. A 19-4 start to the 3rd now for Boston. – 10:41 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

i will never NOT stop and listen to this steve kerr speech pic.twitter.com/vpJIdBJ9pR – 10:26 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

That ends at a -5 for the Warriors in the nearly 5.5 minutes without Steph Curry on the floor. Steve Kerr really stretched it leaving Curry on the bench after that initial timeout. Celtics have wrestled away some momentum. Tough Poole minutes. – 9:53 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

The Warriors are 20-0 in the Steve Kerr era when leading by 10 or more at the end of the first quarter. – 9:38 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

steve kerr’s reaction after letting that jordan poole shot attempt sink in is 👌 pic.twitter.com/eHNEq3Dr0U – 9:35 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Early substitution for Jayson Tatum and Mike Brown immediately alerts Steve Kerr that it’s a good time to get Andrew Wiggins a quick rest. Wiggins played 44 minutes in Game 4 and Warriors never want him off floor when Tatum is on it. – 9:22 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Pre-game energy. Both Steve Kerr & all the Warriors’ reserves exchange fist bumps with the team’s assistant coaches & support staff. – 9:08 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Warriors coach Steve Kerr is staying with Otto Porter Jr. in the starting lineup for Game 5.

OPJ started G4 but was replaced by Kevon Looney after less than 5 minutes. Trailing 12-6 at the time, GSW then went on a 17-6 run. – 8:40 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

Steve Kerr sticking with his Game 4 starting lineup: Otto Porter Jr. starts, Kevon Looney off the bench. But Kerr was quick to make a sub in Game 4. – 8:33 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

“Something every young basketball player dreams of.”

Steve Kerr reflects on today being the 25-year anniversary of his title-winning shot in the 1997 NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/3D34JzMyyT – 8:08 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala, both listed as questionable on the injury report, are good to go for Game 5 per Steve Kerr. – 7:20 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Steve Kerr says Otto Porter and Andre Iguodala are available for his Warriors in Game 5. – 7:20 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Prior to tipping off Game 5, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr asked about his game winning shot for the Chicago Bulls on today’s 25th anniversary. pic.twitter.com/1RdQYF6xtg – 7:20 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steve Kerr reflecting on his game winner in the 1997 NBA Finals 25 years ago pic.twitter.com/D4eazpYFjY – 7:19 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steve Kerr praises his role players for showing “versatility and resiliency” throughout the season – 7:17 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

When do you tell your guys the starters?

Steve Kerr: “Before I tell you guys.” – 7:16 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“I’m not sure I would have been able to [bench Draymond]” 🤣

@MSU_Basketball Head Coach Tom Izzo gives credit to Steve Kerr for benching Draymond Green in the 4th quarter of Game 4 #DubNation #NBAFinals

@TermineRadio | @Eddie Johnson pic.twitter.com/x7XUZ4TKS6 – 6:25 PM

More on this storyline

In the postseason, 3-pointers have accounted for 41 percent of Boston’s field-goals. In the regular season, that figure was just 32 percent. So far, that change — a nine-percentage-point shift — is the biggest of any N.B.A. finals team. (By contrast, Golden State has not changed much: 37 percent in the postseason, and 35 percent in the regular season.) -via New York Times / June 16, 2022

Tomer Azarly: Draymond Green was asked the mental challenge of facing Celtics vs. LeBron James: “It doesn’t compare. He is arguably the smartest guy to set foot on a basketball court. To say that it compares to that, it’s disrespectful to LeBron & it’s a lie to you.” -via Twitter / June 16, 2022

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Draymond Green to @ballysports : “People usually give you a hard time when you’re having success. No one gives someone a hard time when they’re unsuccessful.” @money23green on himself & @smart_MS3 : “Neither one of us care about being misunderstood.” -via Twitter / June 16, 2022