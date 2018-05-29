Steve Kerr: Warriors would have beat Rockets in five games if Iguodala didn't get hurt

The Warriors needed seven games to dispatch the Rockets in the Western Conference Finals.

According to Steve Kerr, the series wouldn't have gone that long if a certain player didn't get hurt.

Here is an excerpt from a column by Marc Spears of The Undefeated:

Apparently, Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni told Warriors All-Star forward Kevin Durant during Game 7 that his team would have won the series if (Chris) Paul played. While unwinding long after the win with Morton's The Steakhouse cuisine and a cold one, Kerr responded to those words by saying, "We would have won the series in five if Iggy played."

Zing!

With the Warriors leading Game 3 by 24 points with 7:45 remaining, James Harden's right knee banged into the side of Iguodala's left knee.

The 2015 NBA Finals MVP exited the game about a minute later and he missed Games 4 through 7.

His status for Game 1 vs the Cavs on Thursday is uncertain.

