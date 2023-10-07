Steve Kerr on Warriors’ 2023 playoff loss: ‘The Lakers exposed us’

The Los Angeles Lakers will begin what they hope will be a successful march toward their 18th NBA championship on Saturday when they visit the Golden State Warriors to begin their preseason schedule.

After remaking their supporting cast with a couple of midwinter trades last season, the Lakers glided into the playoffs and knocked off the feisty Memphis Grizzlies in the first round. They then took on the defending world champion Golden State Warriors in the second round, and despite being considered the underdogs by many, they eliminated Stephen Curry and company in six games.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently admitted that the Lakers exposed his squad in that playoff series.

"The Lakers exposed us." Kerr on what went wrong during the Warriors’ playoff run last season pic.twitter.com/0C02aLnOqo — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 6, 2023

All season long, the Warriors struggled on the road, especially defensively, and perhaps they lacked the same fire that got them their fourth ring in eight seasons. Anthony Davis was simply too big and too good for them, and they haven’t gotten any bigger in terms of their frontline this season.

With the 38-year-old Chris Paul replacing up-and-coming sharpshooter Jordan Poole, this season may be the swan song for Golden State’s dynasty.

