Steve Kerr uses Twitter to laugh at Warriors' season of adversity

Steve Kerr lost 39 regular-season games over his first three seasons as the Warriors' head coach. This season alone they have 43 losses before the NBA All-Star break.

Even with the departure of Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson rehabbing his torn ACL, nobody saw Golden State falling this far in their first season at Chase Center. Two college basketball coaching legends are in the same boat as Kerr this season.

Roy Williams and Muffet McGraw are not used to losing. So when McGraw tweeted out a picture of herself and Williams on Monday, she hilariously tagged Kerr to be a part of their support group for former champions.

Kerr had the perfect response.

I'm fine Muffet. What are you talking about? pic.twitter.com/H1CNVgPBYg — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) February 18, 2020

McGraw, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September of 2017, is in her 33rd season as the head coach for Notre Dame's women's basketball team. She's a two-time national champion, and the Fighting Irish entered the season with 16 losses in their last five seasons combined.

They're 10-16 this season entering Tuesday.

Williams, who was enshrined into the Hall of Fame in 2007, is a three-time national champion who also is experiencing a season he certainly isn't used to. The young North Carolina Tar Heels also are 10-16 this season. They sit last in the ACC and are just 3-12 in conference play.

And then there's Kerr. The Warriors have the worst record in the NBA right now at 12-43. Kerr's star, Steph Curry, has only played four games this season after breaking his hand on Oct. 30. Golden State has more G League players than star players on the court as they look to reload next season.

For such a disappointing season, Kerr seems to always have the right response with the perfect amount of humor.

