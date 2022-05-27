Steve Kerr urges Warriors to ignore 'miracle threes' by Mavericks in Game 5

Kerr's message to Dubs with Mavs hitting 'miracle threes' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Dallas Mavericks’ 3-pointers kept them within shouting distance of the Warriors during the first half of Game 5 in the Western Conference finals.

Dallas shot 9-of-23 from deep, with Spencer Dinwiddie hitting four treys and Frank Ntilikina adding two, but still trailed 69-52 at halftime.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr reminded his team in the huddle during the second quarter that the Mavericks’ hot shooting probably wouldn’t last, referring to some of the makes as “miracle threes” in audio aired by TNT.

“Don’t let the fact that they made a couple of miracle threes, don’t let it bother you,” Kerr said. “We’re challenging every shot down there. You guys are physical. You’re sharp. Down here [on offense] the ball moves. Just keep doing it. They’re going to make some shots, we know that. Let’s stay with it. Good job.”

The message seemed to work -- at least in the first half -- as the Warriors had their way offensively and staked out a 17-point lead at the break.