Steve Kerr urges Jonathan Kuminga to 'stay ready' in Warriors' playoff run

Jonathan Kuminga experienced the highs and lows of the NBA playoffs last summer en route to earning a championship ring as a 19-year-old rookie.

One year later, he's still learning lessons.

Kuminga was a DNP (Did Not Play) in the Warriors' 117-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center. It was his second DNP of this playoff run. Kuminga has played more than four minutes just twice in eight playoff contests.

After practice Wednesday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr acknowledged the tough spot Kuminga is in, but used an example of a teammate more than a decade his elder as an example to follow.

"The playoffs are tough in that regard," Kerr said to reporters Wednesday. "JaMychal [Green] just got through basically not playing six of the seven games against Sacramento because it just wasn’t an ideal matchup.

"The opponent changes, you see the opportunity for JaMychal to play in a game last night. He stays ready. He comes out, knocks down a couple of jumpers. That’s what the playoffs are about. Every game is different, every series is different."

Green didn't score a single point in 14 total minutes against the Kings. In Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Lakers, Green scored six points on 2-of-4 shooting from 3-point range in eight minutes. Far from a starring role, but Green made a positive impact.

"It’s on every player," Kerr said. "I tell all our guys to stay ready for whatever opportunity comes your way. Injuries happen, matchups change, but it’s not an easy job to all of a sudden get out there and play after sitting for a week or two. It’s all part of it."

Kuminga danced in and out of Kerr's rotation during the regular season, but he seemed to find a stride at the end of the year. Over the Warriors' last 13 games, Kuminga averaged 12.9 points and 4.0 rebounds in 23.5 minutes per game, often putting his world-class athleticism on display.

The 6-foot-8 forward also weaved in and out of the playoff rotation last summer. But in Year 2, it was fair for him to expect a bigger role.

"JK is always positive," teammate Andrew Wiggins said Wednesday. "He’s working hard, always wants to learn. He’s a young kid. Everyone knows he wants to be out there. I know he’s going to get his opportunity, and when he does, I know he’ll make the most of it."

As the Warriors navigate this second-round series against the Lakers, they might counter the Game 1 loss by going small more often. They could also use Kuminga as a needed extra big man.

"He could be seen that way," Kerr said. "That could change. The series could go that route, and that’s why he has to stay ready."

