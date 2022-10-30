What Steve Kerr told James Wiseman after not playing second half vs. Hornets

What Kerr told Wiseman after not playing second half vs. Hornets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Warriors youngster James Wiseman will be looking to bounce back against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday after a less-than-memorable showing against the Charlotte Hornets the day prior.

But the task might be easier for Wiseman after his coach, Steve Kerr, texted him a word of advice following Saturday’s loss.

“Another game tomorrow,” Kerr told reporters Sunday ahead of Golden State’s matchup with Detroit. “That’s what I texted him right after the game. I said, ‘Another game tomorrow and right back at it,’ and that’s how the NBA works.

“He understood.”

Wiseman played less than five minutes in Saturday’s 120-113 overtime loss to the Hornets after getting into foul trouble late in the first quarter.

After being called for three fouls, Jonathan Kuminga entered the game for Wiseman and the 7-foot center did not return. When he was on the court, Wiseman missed both of his shot attempts, failed to grab a rebound and was a minus-5.

Kerr decided to go with his small-ball lineup in the third quarter, replacing Kevon Looney with Jordan Poole. With Poole joining Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors erased a 15-point deficit and led by three, 83-80, heading into the fourth quarter.

“We got back in the game going small,” Kerr said. “That’s the one thing that gave us an advantage last night, so sometimes that’s how it works.

“But that means [Wiseman’s] got to bounce back and be ready to go tonight.”

Following Saturday’s tough loss, the Warriors certainly will want to redeem themselves against the Pistons.

And as Kerr advised, Wiseman can be expected to get “right back at it.”

